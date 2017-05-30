Total of 108 people stay in Moscow hospitals following storm

Total of 108 people stay in Moscow hospitals following storm

Nearly 150 people were taken to hospitals as a result of a heavy storm, which hit Moscow region on Monday.

Of them 108 people still remain in hospitals, including 22 children, Alexey Khripun, the head of the Moscow Department of Health, said, Sputnik International reports.

"Yesterday afternoon, 146 patients with different injuries as a result of the storm were taken to 15 hospitals for adults and six children's hospitals… a total of 108 people, including 22 children, still remain in hospitals," Khripun told reporters.

According to Khripun, eight people are in critical condition.

A heavy storm hit Moscow region on Monday, leaving eleven people killed. Thousands of trees were toppled damaging dozens of cars.

