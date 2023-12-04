Total of 401 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza Strip - IDF

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced that two more servicemen had been killed fighting the Palestinian radical group Hamas in the Gaza Strip which brings the total IDF death toll to 401, News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

According to the newspaper, "the IDF has announced the deaths of 401 soldiers including the announcement today. Of those, 75 died during the ground offensive inside the Gaza Strip." The news outlet points out that the "vast majority of the others were killed in fighting with Hamas terrorists in southern Israel," almost all of them on the day of Hamas’s initial attack on October 7.

News.Az