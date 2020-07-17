Toughened special quarantine regime extended until August 5

+ ↺ − 16 px

The special quarantine regime is being extended in Azerbaijan until 6:00 on August 5 to prevent the further spread of coronavirus and minimize the possible consequences,News.Az reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

It will cover Baku, Jalilabad, Ganja, Masalli, Mingechevir, Sumgait, Yevlakh cities and Absheron, Barda, Goranboy, Goygol, Khachmaz, Siyazan and Sheki regions of Azerbaijan.

