Tourism companies represent Azerbaijan at Pakistan Travel Mart exhibition

The Azerbaijani tourism companies are participating in the Pakistan Travel Mart exhibition in Karachi, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Tourism Agency.

During the exhibition, 14 Azerbaijani companies held B2B meetings with the Pakistani tourism companies and discussed bilateral cooperation.

The visitors were informed about Azerbaijan’s tourism potential, tourist routes, hotels and national cuisine.

The Pakistan Travel Mart exhibition will run till October 10.

Since 2017, more than 450 tourism companies from about 20 countries participate in the exhibition annually. In general, more than 25,000 people visit the exhibition.

Some 33,000 tourists from Pakistan visited Azerbaijan from January to September 2019, which is 11.8 percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

