Tourist flow from China to Azerbaijan reaches 17,000 people for 8 months of 2019

Tourist flow from China to Azerbaijan reaches 17,000 people for 8 months of 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

For eight months of 2019, the number of Chinese citizens visiting Azerbaijan reached 17,000 people, while in the same period of 2018, this figure amounted to 13,000 people, Trend reports citing CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Florian Sengstschmid.

He made the remarks at the ceremony of signing a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Azerbaijan Tourism Board and the online platforms Ctrip and Qyer operating in China. The ceremony took place during the visit of the delegation of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board to the country.

Sengstschmid said that there is noticeable growth trend in the number of Chinese tourists visiting Azerbaijan.

“China has great tourism potential, which opens up prospects for expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan,” he added. The total number of users of the online platforms Ctrip and Qyer reaches 400 million, he noted.

MoU was signed as part of the Azerbaijan-China Roadshow on Travel Trade event, which was attended by 12 tourism companies of Azerbaijan and about 250 travel companies from three biggest cities in China. The document aims at developing a tourism product focused on the Chinese market, as well as at increasing the number of Chinese citizens visiting Azerbaijan.

On Sept.16-21, as part of a visit to China, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board held a series of presentations in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Beijing. During bilateral meetings, the parties discussed cooperation opportunities and exchanged views on upcoming plans.

Meetings in B2B (business-to-business) format were held among organizations specializing in various fields of tourism.

The official representative office of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board has been operating in Beijing since December 2018.

News.Az

News.Az