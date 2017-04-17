Yandex metrika counter

Toxic substance leakage in London night club: 600 evacuated

  • World
  • Share
Toxic substance leakage in London night club: 600 evacuated

At least 11 people received burns as a result of the leakage of an unknown toxic substance in one of London nightclubs, Report informs referring to BBC.

Because of the incident, about 600 visitors were evacuated, 200 of whom left the building themselves before the arrival of emergency services.

Firefighters, ambulances and police officers came to the area of incident. The roads adjoining the danger zone were blocked.

At least nine people were brought to the hospital. Another two, according to police, sought medical help themselves.

Law enforcement forces are investigating the incident.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      