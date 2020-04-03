Toyota Caucasus donates 34,000 manat to Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Official representative of Toyota in the Caucasus region “Toyota Caucasus” and its rep. office in Azerbaijan answered the call of Mr. President and donated 34,0

Toyota Caucasus AZE rep office commented: “Financial support is the least we can support with, Azerbaijani society during this hard time, because the most important today, of course, is the responsible attitude from each of us. Staying apart and careful following all recommendations is what each of us shall do for defeating the virus in a shortest time with the minimal loses.

Using this opportunity we would like once again admit and highly appreciate the high professionalism of Azerbaijani medical personal and all structures that are on duty during this difficult period.”

