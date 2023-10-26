Tractor driver injured in landmine blast in Azerbaijan’s Tartar

Tractor driver injured in landmine blast in Azerbaijan’s Tartar

Tractor driver injured in landmine blast in Azerbaijan’s Tartar

+ ↺ − 16 px

A civilian was injured in a landmine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district.

On October 26, at about 07:00 (GMT+4), tractor diver Elchin Nuraliyev (born in 1970) hit a landmine in Talish village of Tartar district while doing agricultural work, the regional group of the Interior Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Nuraliyev was immediately hospitalized. As a result of his injuries, one of his arms was amputated.

The incident is under investigation.

News.Az