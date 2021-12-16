Tractor hits landmine in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tractor driven by a resident of Azerbaijan’s Oguz district Ahmad Idrisov hit an anti-tank mine in the country’s Aghdam district at about 13:00 (GMT+4) on Dec. 16, the Interior Ministry told News.Az.

Idrisov is an employee of one of the companies engaged in road construction work around the Khachinchay River in Bash Garvend village of Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt,” the ministry said. “The investigation is being carried out in the Aghdam district prosecutor's office.”

News.Az