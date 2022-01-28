Tractor hits landmine in Fuzuli district
A tractor was blown up by a mine in Fuzuli district, the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan told News.Az.
The district prosecutor's office received information tractor has hit a landmine during sowing work in the territory of Uchbulag village of Fuzuli district, liberated from the occupation.
There were no casualties as a result of the incident.
The Fuzuli district prosecutor's office is investigating the fact.
