Tractor overturns in Armenia, 3 injured

A tractor overturned in Chambarak town of Armenia’s Gegharkunik province on Monday.

The Belarus tractor skidded off the road and overturned, the press-service of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Passengers A.M. (born in 1996), S.B. (born in 1955) and A. G. (born in 1999) have been hospitalized. According to the doctors, their condition is moderately severe.

