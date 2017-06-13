Tractor overturns in Armenia, 3 injured
A tractor overturned in Chambarak town of Armenia’s Gegharkunik province on Monday.
The Belarus tractor skidded off the road and overturned, the press-service of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.
Passengers A.M. (born in 1996), S.B. (born in 1955) and A. G. (born in 1999) have been hospitalized. According to the doctors, their condition is moderately severe.
