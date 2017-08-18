Tractor overturns killing 7 people in Turkey’s Sakarya

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tractor carrying farmworkers overturned in Turkey's northwestern Sakarya province early Friday, killing 7 and injuring 10 farmworkers.

The tractor tumbled down a cliff into a stream bed in a tree-covered area located in the Hendek district of the province.

The farmworkers reportedly came from the southeastern Diyarbakır province for seasonal work in Sakarya.

Ambulances were dispatched to transfer the injured to hospitals.

The reason for the accident is being investigated, the Daily Sabah reported.

News.Az

