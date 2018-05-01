Trade between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan doubled in Q1 of 2018

Trade between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan doubled in the first quarter of this year compared with the same period in 2017, according to “24 хабар” television chan

Kazakhstan was among the 15 largest exporters of Azerbaijan in the first three months of the year, AzerTag reports. The exports volume exceeded $48 million against $17.5 million in 2017.

Azerbaijan imports grain from Kazakhstan, some types of industrial products, as well as agricultural goods and oil production equipment.

