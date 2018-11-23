Yandex metrika counter

Trade between Azerbaijan, Pakistan increases by 23% - ambassador

Trade between Pakistan and Azerbaijan has increased by twenty three percent.

This was stated by Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Ali Alizada, while addressing a seminar in Islamabad on Current Geopolitical Trends in the Region and Prospects for Deeper Relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Ambassador said Azerbaijan has eased visa procedures for Pakistanis to facilitate travel and tourism and in near future, direct flights between both countries will be started.

