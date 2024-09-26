Trade between Uzbekistan and Bangladesh grows by 43%.

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 9th meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has concluded in Samarkand.

It was attended by heads of the ministries of investment and finance of more than 100 countries - members of the AIIB, about 2 thousand representatives of governments, multilateral banks, experts, heads of large companies and investment funds, and the media.One of the final meetings on the sidelines of the event between the Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov was the talks with the Secretary of Economic Relations of the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Shahriyar Kader Siddiqui.Since the beginning of the year, mutual trade between the two countries has grown by 43%. 45 new enterprises have been opened.

News.Az