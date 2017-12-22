Trade House of Azerbaijan established in Latvia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trade House of Azerbaijan has been organized in support of the export of local products and for promotion of "Made in Azerbaijan" brand in the capital of Latvia, Riga.

Fineko/abc.az reports citing the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Trade House of Azerbaijan LLC was established and registered in the commercial register of Latvian enterprises.

The function of the Trade House includes the promotion of local products under Made in Azerbaijan brand in the Latvian market, participation in exhibitions, marketing research, establishment of business relations and support of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs in the export and sale of products to the European market through Latvia.

