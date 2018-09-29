Trade House of Azerbaijan opens in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Total area of the Trade House of Azerbaijan in the city of Liuzhou is 600 square meters

The Trade House of Azerbaijan has opened in China's Liuzhou, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan said in a statement Sept. 29, Trend agency reports.

The Vice-President of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce for Export and Import of Food Products Su Siaohu noted that the Trade House of Azerbaijan in China will become not only a new stage of trade and economic cooperation, but also will play an important role in terms of promoting Azerbaijani products among Chinese buyers.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to China Akram Zeynalli said that the Trade House will not only present Azerbaijani products, but will also create conditions for the wide dissemination of information in Liuzhou about the economic, tourism, transport and logistics potential of Azerbaijan.

Then, the participants of the ceremony got acquainted with the Trade House of Azerbaijan.

The competitive food and non-food products, including tea, mineral water, spirits, fruits and vegetables, etc. are demonstrated in the Trade House of Azerbaijan, opened with the support of the Ministry of Economy with organizational efforts of the embassy and trade mission of Azerbaijan in China, the authorities of Liuzhou, and Eastern-Allfriends.

The participants of the event also watched a film dedicated to the success achieved during the years of independence of Azerbaijan.

In addition to the opening of the Trade House, the sale of wine and pomegranate juice produced under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand has begun in the western part of China.

