Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia exceeds $182M this year

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia exceeds $182M this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia in January-February 2018 amounted to $182,195,900.

According to National Statistics Office of Georgia, Azerbaijan imported products worth $43,717,600 from Georgia.

Azerbaijan exported products worth $138,478,400 to Georgia in the reporting period. Azerbaijan’s share in Georgia’s foreign trade turnover makes up 10.8%.

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $1,683,500,000, up 16.3% from previous year.

Georgia’s export increased by 25.5% to $446.4 million, import by 13.3% to $1,237,100,000.

News.Az

News.Az