Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Türkiye increases by USD 1 bln

+ ↺ − 16 px

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has reached $ 3,916 billion in six months of 2023 which means an increase of 34,8% or USD 11.4 million compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, says the State Customs Committee, News.az reports.

During the first 6 months of the current year, the volume of exports from Azerbaijan to Türkiye increased by 49.5% or 917.000 dollars compared to the corresponding period of 2022 and equaled 2 billion 768.9 million dollars.

During the reporting period, the volume of imports from Turkiye to Azerbaijan increased by 9% or 94.4 million dollars to reach 1 billion 147.1 million dollars.

News.Az