Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Russia increases by more than 25%

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov in Moscow, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

During the meeting, the sides stressed that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia increased by more than 25 percent and amounted to $2.2 billion from January through September 2019.

One of the important spheres of cooperation between the two countries in the field of industry is the field of automobile and mechanical engineering. The sides discussed cooperation in the field of aviation industry, shipbuilding, agriculture, pharmaceutics and others.

Jabbarov also met with Head of the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service Igor Artemiev. Artemiev informed the guest about the directions of the activity of the Service in Russia and the conducted work. Artemiev also said that Russia is interested in cooperation with the Azerbaijani relevant structures in the field of antimonopoly policy.

During both meetings, the sides discussed the expansion of economic ties between the two countries as well as the mutual exchange of experience. Jabbarov spoke about the reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan, the business and investment climate in the country and the work in the field of antimonopoly policy. The Azerbaijani minister emphasized the great potential of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.

News.Az

