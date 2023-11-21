Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, SPECA grows - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plays the role of a bridge between East and West for many other SPECA (United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia) countries,” said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, News.Az reports.

The minister emphasized that during ten months of this year, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and SPECA countries increased by 16 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year to reach $1.2 billion.

“In 2022, the volume of trade turnover amounted to $1.3 billion, which is 3.6 percent more than in 2021,” Jabbarov added.

News.Az