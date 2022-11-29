Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Tatarstan grows: Deputy PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tatarstan continued to grow and amounted to 59.7 million dollars in January-June of this year, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks during an Azerbaijan-Tatarstan business forum in Baku, News.Az reports.

Mustafayev praised the development of economic relations between the two countries.

“Last year, the volume of trade between Azerbaijan and Tatarstan increased by 25.8 percent compared to 2020 and reached $70.3 million. The trade turnover between the two countries continued to increase and amounted to 59.7 million dollars in January-June of this year,” he added.

News.Az