Trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan exceeds $ 666 million

The trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan amounted to $666,759,700 in January-August, Report informs citing the annual report of the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

According to the document, Azerbaijan’s share in total trade turnover of Georgia made up 8.2%.

During the first eight months of 2018, Azerbaijan follows Turkey, Russia and China for volume of the trade turnover.

Georgia’s export to Azerbaijan increased 2.25-fold to $298,865,700. With this indicator, Azerbaijan was the main market for export of Georgian products.

Azerbaijan exported products worth $367,894 and became the fourth main trade partner of the neighbor country.

In January-August. Georgia’s total trade turnover stood at $8,100,700,000, up 22.6% from previous year. Export increased by 27.1% to $2,146,400,000, import by 21% to $5,954,300,000.

