Trade volume between Azerbaijan and Türkiye disclosed

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Türkiye totaled $8 billion in 2023, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov announced at a joint press conference with Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, News.Az reports.

“The sides are satisfied with this indicator,” he said.Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that his meeting with Hakan Fidan was fruitful and expressed confidence that the negotiations would bring positive results soon.Furthermore, he invited his Turkish colleague, Hakan Fidan, to visit Azerbaijan.To note, Jeyhun Bayramov is in Ankara on a working visit.

News.Az