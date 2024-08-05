Trading on Istanbul exchange halted

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trading on the Istanbul Stock Exchange was halted again on Monday after the market-wide circuit breaker was triggered due to significant losses driven by concerns about a potential recession in the United States. These concerns have gripped financial markets, leading to a sharp decline in indicesç according to Economic Times.

The second circuit breaker was triggered at 07:25 GMT, when the BIST-100 index fell by 7.07%, and the banking index dropped by 8.73%. The stock exchange announced that trading was scheduled to resume at 07:55 GMT.Stock markets worldwide are experiencing volatility amid fears that a recession in the US could lead to a slowdown in economic growth. This situation is prompting investors to avoid risks and hope for a swift reduction in interest rates.Meanwhile, the Turkish lira weakened to a record low, reaching 33.38 against the US dollar at 07:41 GMT, after closing at 33.2450 on Friday. This decline is attributed to overall market sentiment and internal economic factors putting pressure on the Turkish economy.

News.Az