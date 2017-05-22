Traffic ban on Baku 2017 ‘special lanes’ to be lifted on May 23

Traffic ban on Baku 2017 ‘special lanes’ to be lifted on May 23

Starting May 23 at 12:00am, the ban on traffic on special lanes, designated in Baku for the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, will be lifted, the Main State Traffic Police Department of Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry told APA on May 22.

The traffic police department earlier announced the imposition of ban on traffic on special lanes, set aside for the Games, from May 5 to 25.

In order to ensure continuous and convenient movement of cars, the traffic police department decided to lift the ban on May 23.

News.Az

