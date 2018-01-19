Traffic banned for trailers and semi-trailers at Gudauri-Kobi road section in Georgia

Traffic banned for trailers and semi-trailers at Gudauri-Kobi road section in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Due to intense snowfall, traffic movement for trailers and semi-trailers is banned at Gudauri (Posta)-Kobi section of Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Larsi road in Georgia.

Other types of transport are free to move, InterpressNews reported citing the Roads Department.

According to them, traffic movement will be carried out in Gudauri (Posta) - Kobi section of only in non-stop regime and only through the tunnels. It is forbidden to park vehicles on the km134-km135 (Dariali Gorge) section.

News.Az

News.Az