Yandex metrika counter

Traffic banned for trailers and semi-trailers at Gudauri-Kobi road section in Georgia

  • World
  • Share
Traffic banned for trailers and semi-trailers at Gudauri-Kobi road section in Georgia

Due to intense snowfall, traffic movement for trailers and semi-trailers is banned at Gudauri (Posta)-Kobi section of Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Larsi road in Georgia.

Other types of transport are free to move, InterpressNews reported citing the Roads Department.

According to them, traffic movement will be carried out in Gudauri (Posta) - Kobi section of only in non-stop regime and only through the tunnels. It is forbidden to park vehicles on the km134-km135 (Dariali Gorge) section.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      