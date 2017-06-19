Traffic restricted in Baku’s central streets due to F1 Grand Prix

+ ↺ − 16 px

From 19 June on, the traffic movement in Baku’s central street is restricted in connection with 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held on June 23-25.

Head of PR department of the Baku City Main Police Office Vagif Asadov told APA that as the races will take place on routes of Azadlig Square to Pushkin, Khagani, Bulbul streets, Zarifa Aliyeva Avenue, Rasul Rza street, Neftchilar Avenue, Aziz aliyev street, Gosha Gala gapisi-Ganjlar Square, Istiglaliyyat street, Niyazi street, Azneft Square, Neftchilar Avenue, the traffic movement in these directions will be restricted.



Asadov noted that traffic movement is restricted in the directions from the 14th km of the Baku-Salyan highway, Su Hovzasi Complex Khagani and Uzeyir Hajibayov streets’ Rixard Zorge part to Samad Vurgun street, and Zarifa Aliyeva Avenue’s Yusif Mammadaliyev street, from Rashid Beyhbudov street and Neftchilar Avenue to Nizami street, from Samad Vurgun street and Neftchilar Avenue to Uzeyir Hajibayov streets, as well as from Bulbul avenue and Neftchilar Avenue to Lev Tolstoy street.



Those who have to drive to the center of Baku from the south are recommended to take the 3rd sideline round road from the 14th km of the Baku-Salyan highway.



Asadov said that the area where the race is taking place is divided into three zones where people living in that are will be given special signs of admission and distinction for their cars.

