Traffic to be restricted on Heydar Aliyev Avenue

Exercises will be held in connection with the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

On May 8, traffic will be restricted in both directions along Heydar Aliyev Avenue from the 10th plant roundabout to the Sabunchu roundabout, including the Koroglu subway station, Head of the public relations department of the Baku State Traffic Police Department Vagif Asadov told APA.



Asadov said that exercises will be held in connection with the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.



"Traffic on these highways will be restricted from the afternoon until the evening," he added.

News.Az

