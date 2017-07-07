Train derails in New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

No injuries were reported within the first hour of the derailment, according to city fire officials.

Sirens began wailing through Midtown around 9 p.m. Thursday as emergency personnel responded to reports of an NJ Transit train that derailed near Penn Station with nearly 200 people aboard.

The train that derailed was arriving into Penn Station from Long Branch on the North Jersey Coast Line, according to NJ Transit officials.

"There are approximately 180 customers and crew on board the nine car train with no reports of injuries," an NJ Transit spokeswoman told Patch around 10:15 p.m.. "Customers will be transferred to another train to take them into Penn Station."

All other NJ Transit trains were halted in and out of Penn Station after the derailment. "Train service is suspended in/out of [Penn] due to minor NJ Transit train derailment," NJ Transit officials tweeted around an hour after the accident. "All mid-town direct trains will be diverted to Hoboken."

