Train-truck collision in Russia leaves 140 injured – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A serious accident occurred in the Volgograd region of Russia when a passenger train collided with a dump truck, causing the train to derail.

A passenger #TRAIN Kazan-Adler derailed in the Volgograd region as a result of an incident with a KamAZ at a crossing.



According to media reports, about 100 people were injured.

The truck driver, who tried to get through an unregulated railway crossing in front of the… pic.twitter.com/pVlJxW08Gn — News.Az (@news_az) July 29, 2024

Around 140 people were injured in the accident, News.Az reports citing Russian media.Among the injured, 15 individuals, including three children, are in critical condition and required immediate hospitalization.The train was carrying 803 passengers at the time of the accident.

News.Az