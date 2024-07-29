Yandex metrika counter

Train-truck collision in Russia leaves 140 injured – VIDEO

A serious accident occurred in the Volgograd region of Russia when a passenger train collided with a dump truck, causing the train to derail.

Around 140 people were injured in the accident, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

Among the injured, 15 individuals, including three children, are in critical condition and required immediate hospitalization.

The train was carrying 803 passengers at the time of the accident.


