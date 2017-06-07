Yandex metrika counter

Training Center commissioned in Azerbaijan

On June 7, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense visited the new Sniper Training Center.

It was reported that in order to improve the field skills of snipers, the necessary infrastructure in conditions as close to combat as possible was created in the territory of the center.

Observing practical shootings and other exercises from the command post, the Minister of Defense gave relevant instructions for improving the combat qualities of snipers.

