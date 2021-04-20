Training-Educational Center of Azerbaijani Armed Forces hosts scientific-practical seminar

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Initiative Group of employees of the Baku State University and the Scientific Research Institute of Psychology have conducted a scientific-practical seminar at the Training-Educational Center of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan for participants of Officer Personnel Psychological Skills Improvement Courses, the Ministry of Defense told News.Az

“The main objective of the seminar was to improve the professional training of participants in the sphere of military psychology, to inculcate the rules for the proper use of new methods and means in psychological work, as well as to improve their proficiency.

During the seminar, discussions on various topics were held, and the lectures on the assessment of the servicemen’s psychological state and study of socio-psychological, including post-war psychological processes in military units were given,” the ministry added.

News.Az