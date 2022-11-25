Training held for print media entities: MEDIA (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a continuation of the professional development projects implemented by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, training was organized for representatives of print media entities with the participation of Firat Karadeniz, a news coordinator for DHA news agency and Hürriyet newspaper, News.Az reports.

During the training, Firat Karadeniz shared his experience on the topics “Introduction of new technologies in print media: innovative business models, modern development trends”, “Adaptation of content published in print media to new formats”, and “Presentation of content in line with requirements of the modern reader”. He also answered the participants' questions.

During the training that featured an extensive exchange of views, the importance of the transformation of print media entities to active participants of the convergence process and adaptation of print media to modern standards were particularly emphasized.

News.Az