Training held in Azerbaijan as part of NATO's Defence Education Enhancement Programme

Azerbaijan National Defense University hosts Training on Improvement of Pedagogical Instructors which is being held as part of NATO's Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP), the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The main purpose of the conducted training is to train leading instructors, to improve the knowledge and skills of the teaching staff of the National Defense University.

It should be noted that the training will last until September 8.

