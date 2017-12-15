Training held with participation of command staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

A training was held on Friday with the participation of the command staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was held on Friday.

Before the beginning of the training, the military personnel were lined up and checked with the participation of deputy defense ministers, commanders of all types and branches of the Armed Forces, chiefs of the main departments, departments and services of the ministry, commanders of formations, chiefs of staff, and other officers, the Defense Ministry reports.

Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov drew attention to the tasks assigned to the Army by Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and gave general instructions on holding training and determined activities on the main areas.

Knowledge of participants on the military regulations, guidelines and other normative legal acts, as well as the level of physical training of military personnel were checked.

Shootings from regular weapons of armored vehicles and small arms were carried out at training sites in the field conditions.

News.Az

