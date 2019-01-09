Training-methodological sessions underway military topographers: Azerbaijani MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the plan for the 2019 academic year, approved by Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, training-methodological sessions are underway for servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, specializing in the field of topogeodetic support and hydrographic work, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

Chief of the Navigation and Cartography Department Captain 1st Rank Davud Baghirli brought to the military personnel the tasks assigned by the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, as well as recommendations for conducting relevant classes, test and practical examinations, including passing physical training standards, during organized training.

News.Az

News.Az