Training on cloud technologies held in Baku for media representatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

A training on the topic ‘Access to cloud technologies and their application in business’ for representatives of media outlets was held by the Ministry of Transp

More than 20 media representatives attended the one-day training.

The purpose of the training was to provide information about the opportunities and advantages of cloud technologies applied in business.

At the event, it was emphasized that the use of flexible and affordable "cloud" solutions would cut operating costs by 30-40% and reduce capital expenditures to zero. It was noted that thanks to an increase in efficiency, more and more companies are using cloud services while building their business.

A tour to the Data Center was organized for the media representatives during the training.

Detailed information was provided to the guests about the technical capabilities, the services provided and the working activity of the Data Center.

It was noted that the main factor in data storage is the provision of information security, and AzInTelecom LLC Data Center has the ISO 27001 certificate for information security management. This ensures safe and secure data protection.

It was also noted that the Data Center is the first Data Center with TIER III certification in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region. It was also stressed that the main features of the TIER III category include parallel operation of engineering infrastructure, reserve cooling system, reserve power supply system, reserve telecommunication infrastructure. The Data Center with 99.982% reliability has server support of more than 700m2 and delivers high-speed data transmission.



The Data Center was commissioned in December 2016.

About AzInTelecom

"AzInTelecom" LLC, seeking to become a regional digital solution provider, allowing its customers to carry out their main functions, provides them with quality, reliable and adaptable data services in the digital world. AzInTelecom has formed its own strategy around fundamental values such as respect for people, reliability, innovation, agility, transparency, and confidentiality.

"AzInTelecom" LLC has 3 main areas of activity:

1. Organization of international voice traffic exchange between Azerbaijan and the world countries.

2. "Infrastructure Service" (IaaS) and "cloud" based services at the Regional Data Center.

3. Certification of telecommunication means and devices for sale, operation and production in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

High quality and alternation of voice traffic exchange between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the countries of the world are ensured within the international voice traffic exchange service . IP-based International Switching Center (IMS), established under AzInTelecom LLC, has the aim of optimizing traffic exchange redirects outbound calls through the best quality channels, improve the route choice, organize IP-based voice channels and ensure alternative communication in all internal and international directions.

Infrastructure (IaaS) and cloud services The Regional Data Center, awarded by ISO 20000, ISO 27001 and the "TIER III" certificates by Uptime Institute, provides infrastructure and cloud services (virtual network, virtual memory, virtual infrastructure, reserve and other).

Certification services are to determine the fact that the technical characteristics of telecommunication means and equipment meet the requirements of the Republic's interconnected telecommunication network and international norms, and issuance of the certificate of conformity by the relevant competent executive authority. As a result, it provides consulting services in the design of high quality, standard equipment that helps to increase healthy competition in the domestic market, protect consumers' rights, and create the necessary conditions for the operation of enterprises and organizations.

For more information on AzInTelecom and its services, please visit www.azintelecom.az and www.datamerkezi.az.

News.Az

News.Az