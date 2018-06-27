Training plane crashes in SE Turkey, pilot killed

+ ↺ − 16 px

A training plane in Turkey's southeastern Adiyaman province crashed on Wednesday morning killing a pilot.

Two training planes -- -- which belonged to Gaziantep University -- had taken off from Gaziantep Airport in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Gaziantep University's rector Ali Gur said to Anadolu Agency.

"Trying to complete a 38-hour long flight, the front flying plane crashed, killing our trainee pilot," said Gur. "The other plane and pilot are fine."

The cause of the crash has yet to be ascertained.

News.Az

