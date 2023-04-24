Training sessions for media specialists from OTS member states launched (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 24, an official opening ceremony of a series of training sessions for journalists and media specialists from the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) took place.

The training sessions are co-organized by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) and the Institute for Development and Diplomacy under ADA University in partnership with the Organization of Turkic States, News.Az reports.

In his speech, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, emphasized the importance of the event and said that this project is an effective and efficient platform not only for improving knowledge and skills but also enhancing multilateral relations.

Ismayilov noted that Azerbaijan keeps contributing to the strengthening of relations in the field of media within the Organization of Turkic States and this project will play a special role in developing cooperation in the field of media, conducting an exchange of experience and conveying the truths about our countries to the world community through various joint platforms.

He also drew the participants' attention to the important measures implemented to increase the professionalism of journalists and the media literacy of information users in Azerbaijan and steps taken to strengthen the environment of healthy competition in the field of media.

Nargiz Ismayilova, Director of Specialization Programs at the Institute for Development and Diplomacy, provided information about the Institute's activities and the program of the one-week training sessions.

Umud Mirzayev, President of the International Eurasia Press Foundation, emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in the field of media between Turkic-speaking countries.

Later on, the event featured a training session themed “Modern Global Media Trends” by Shafag Mehraliyeva, Director of the Communication and Digital Media Program at ADA University, as well as training sessions themed “Media-Communication” and “Fake News” by foreign expert Ornela Ramasauskaite.

News.Az