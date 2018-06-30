Training sessions held on specialty of topogeodesy and hydrography

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the training plan for 2018, the Navigation and Cartography Department conducted training sessions with officers specializing in the field of topogeodetic support and hydrographic work.

According to the plan, the Department's specialists organized training sessions on the functions of topogeodetic equipment and the Geographic Analysis System software, the Ministry of Defense reports.

During the training sessions, military personnel were fully informed about the digital maps of the Geographic Analysis System software and the rules for working with 3D models, data analysis, the main functions of the software used during operations. The measuring work using special equipment was also practically demonstrated.

