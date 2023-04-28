Training sessions organized for journalists, media specialists from OTS member states wrap up (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A closing ceremony of a series of training sessions organized for journalists and media specialists from the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held on Friday, the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The training sessions are co-organized by the Media Development Agency and the Institute for Development and Diplomacy under ADA University in partnership with the Organization of Turkic States.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Fariz Ismayilzade, Vice Rector of ADA University, hailed the successful outcomes of the cooperation with the Media Development Agency. He noted that such training sessions will contribute to the enhancement of cooperation among the OTS member states in the field of media, the creation of a single information platform in relation to international and regional issues, as well as to the beginning of a new trend in the field of media.

During the one-week training program, Shafag Mehraliyeva, Director of the Communication and Digital Media Program at ADA University, Ornela Ramasauskaite, a foreign expert, Emin Musavi, Director of ASAN Radio, Safak Dikmen, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Communication of Ankara University and Rahmad Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund and Honored Journalist, held training sessions themed “Modern Global Media Trends”, “Media-Communication”, “Fake News”, “Disinformation and Hate Speech in Media”, “Challenges and Opportunities of Traditional Media”, “Work with Social Media Tools”, and “Challenges and Opportunities of Traditional Media in Print Media”. A broad exchange of views on related topics was held as well.

Later on, certificates were presented to the training participants.

