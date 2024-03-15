Transit cargo transportation through Azerbaijan grows, says premier

+ ↺ − 16 px

Comprehensive initiatives are ongoing to expand the capacity of international transport corridors that traverse Azerbaijan's territory and tap into its transit potential, the country’s Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, said on Friday.

He made the remarks in the Milli Majlis (Parliament) during the discussion of the report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2023, News.Az reports.

He noted that in 2023 the volume of cargo transported through transportation corridors amounted to 32.8 million tons.

"Transit cargo accounted for 57 percent of all cargo moved. Transit cargo traffic through the territory of Azerbaijan has increased by 12.5 percent," Asadov added.

News.Az