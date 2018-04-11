Transparent voting process at presidential election in Azerbaijan - Ombudsman

+ ↺ − 16 px

The voting process at the presidential election in Azerbaijan is absolutely transparent, Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Elmira Suleymanova said in Baku April 11.

Suleymanova added that she visited the polling stations of most districts of Baku and witnessed the high voter turnout, AzVision reports.

The ombudsman stressed that the voting process is also transparent in the Azerbaijani military units and correctional institutions.

"The election is monitored by international and local observers, who express gratification with the voting process," Suleymanova said.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

News.Az

News.Az