Transport ministers of OTS countries meet in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan

The 7th meeting of the transport ministers of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) took place in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan city.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of an international scientific and practical conference on the topic "International Transport and Logistics Corridors: Development Impulses from Zangilan" on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The meeting was attended by ministers and their deputies.

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev during the event touched upon the importance of OTS in terms of developing ties between the member countries.

He noted that in recent years, relations between the Turkic countries have become more developed, and transit traffic between them has increased.

The minister also said that interest in the Middle Corridor is growing, and the Zangezur corridor will become an important part of the Middle Corridor.

"There are all possibilities for this," Nabiyev added.

News.Az