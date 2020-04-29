Transport ministers of Turkic Council to hold videoconference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Transport ministers from the member states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) will hold a meeting through videoconference, the organization’s Deputy Security General Gismat Gozalov said.

"Upon the instruction of Heads of State of the Turkic Council and after the successful Ministers of Health video-conference, we will hold videoconference meeting of Ministers of Transport on April 30th to discuss the current situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," the deputy secretary general tweeted.

