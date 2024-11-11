Travel advisory for airport access during COP29 in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Due to the COP29 conference in Baku and traffic restrictions on the city's main streets, passengers are encouraged to use alternative routes and public transportation for timely and comfortable travel to the airport.

Drivers heading to the airport from the city center can take the Zigh Highway. Those coming from Bilgah and Mashtaga can use the route through the settlements of Mardakan and Shuvelan, leading onto the Zigh Highway, News.Az reports.During COP29, express buses H1 and H2 will operate continuously for passenger convenience. Bus H1 departs every 10 minutes from the “28 May” metro station, and H2 departs every 15 minutes from the “Ahmedli” metro station. Please note that travel on these buses will be free until November 14.Considering potential traffic restrictions, passengers are recommended to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before their flight.Let us remind you that the parking area in front of the Baku airport is reserved for special-purpose vehicles until November 14, so parking of private cars is prohibited here. Only drop-off and pick-up of passengers are permitted. Additionally, only ticketed passengers are allowed to enter Terminals 1 and 2. Those accompanying passengers are kindly asked to refrain from coming to the airport.

