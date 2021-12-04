Treatment of Azerbaijani servicemen injured in helicopter crash continues: SBS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lieutenant Colonel Emil Jafarov and Captain Ramin Adilov, injured in the crash of a Mi-17 military helicopter, are undergoing treatment in the hospital of the Azerbaijani State Border Service (SBS), News.Az reports citing the SBS press service.

"At present, both servicemen feel normal, everything necessary is being done for their full recovery and a speedy return to service," the press service said.

On November 30, at about 10:40 (GMT+4), a military helicopter of the State Border Service crashed during a training flight at the Garaheybat airfield in the Khyzi district, leaving 14 people dead and two others on board injured.

On the fact of the helicopter crash, the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan initiated a criminal case under Article 352.2 (negligent violation of the rules of flight and preparation for flight, leading to the death of two or more persons) and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

News.Az