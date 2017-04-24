Trespasser attempts suicide while smuggling of drug from Iran to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s border guards have prevented smuggling of large amount of drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan.

The State Border Service told APA that as a result of the operative search actions taken at about 10:30pm at a frontier post in Azerbaijan’s Bilasuvar district April 20, Yevlakh district residents Niyazguliyev Mushfig and Jafarov Ramin were detained while attempting to smuggle 1kg 250grams of heroin and 950grams of marijuana to the country from Iran.



While being chased, Jafarov Ramin who resisted the border guards injured himself with a knife. The injured was hospitalized.



Currently, there is no danger to the detainee’s life.



Investigation is underway into the fact.

News.Az

News.Az