Trial begins for two more Armenian terrorists in Azerbaijan

The preliminary investigation on the criminal case of two more Armenian citizens - Sargsyan Ishkhan Ashot and Rafaelyan Vladimir Otari, who are accused of terrorism, has been completed, News.Az reports.

According to the information, the materials of the criminal case were sent for consideration to the Ganja Grave Crimes Court.

It is reported that the criminal case was transferred to the proceedings of Judge Elmin Rustamov.

Earlier it was reported that both citizens of Armenia are charged under Art. 214.2.3 (terrorism committed with the use of firearms and objects used as weapons) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.





News.Az